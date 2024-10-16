Vereinbarung zur Streitbeilegung im Fall Seidenberg

München. (PM NADA / EM) Die Welt Anti-Doping Agentur (WADA), die Nationale Anti Doping Agentur Deutschland (NADA) und der Eishockeyspieler Yannic Seidenberg haben sich...

München. (PM NADA / EM) Die Welt Anti-Doping Agentur (WADA), die Nationale Anti Doping Agentur Deutschland (NADA) und der Eishockeyspieler Yannic Seidenberg haben sich auf eine Vereinbarung zur Streitbeilegung (Case Resolution Agreement) geeinigt und damit das sportrechtliche Disziplinarverfahren abgeschlossen.

Demnach wäre Yannic Seidenberg ab dem 14. März 2025 berechtigt, an allen Aktivitäten und Wettkämpfen wieder teilzunehmen.

Hier der original Wortlaut:

“The former professional ice hockey player Mr. Yannic Seidenberg („Athlete“) tested positive for testosterone following an out-of-competition doping control of 19 January 2022 and, thereafter, it was established that also the prohibited substance DHEA was used. These prohibited substances were prescribed by a physician. On 13 November 2023, the Deutsche Institution für Schiedsgerichtsbarkeit (DIS) found that the Athlete had committed an ADRV and declared him ineligible for a period of four (4) years starting from 14 September 2022, with disqualification of all results obtained between 19 January 2022 until 14 September 2022. The Athlete filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) against this decision.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, the National Anti Doping Agency of Germany and the Athlete have concluded a Case Resolution Agreement according to which the Athlete is sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation based on Art. 2.1 and 2.2 of the Anti-Doping-Ordnung Deutscher Eishockey-Bund e.V. with a period of Ineligibility of four (4) years starting from 14 March 2022. The commencement date has been backdated in the amount of six months for delays not attributable to the Athlete. The period of Ineligibility is, however, suspended in the amount of twelve (12) month. The Athlete will therefore be eligible to participate in any activities and competitions as for 14 March 2025.”

Erläuterungen zu dem Begriff „Streitbeilegung“ finden Sie im Nationalen Anti-Doping Code 2021 (NADC21): www.nada.de/recht/nadc



