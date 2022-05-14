Teilnehmerfeld komplett! Diese 32 Teams starten in der Champions Hockey League 22/23

Stockholm. (PM CHL) Nach ihrem Sieg in Spiel 7 der SHL Finals am Donnerstagabend wurde FÃ¤rjestad Karlstad als letztes Team in Schweden fÃ¼r die...

Stockholm. (PM CHL) Nach ihrem Sieg in Spiel 7 der SHL Finals am Donnerstagabend wurde FÃ¤rjestad Karlstad als letztes Team in Schweden fÃ¼r die Champions Hockey League bestÃ¤tigt. FÃ¤rjestad nimmt damit den letzten freien Platz in Europas Elite-Eishockeywettbewerb fÃ¼r die Saison 2022/23 ein. Die 32 qualifizierten Mannschaften â€“ darunter sieben Neulinge â€“ warten nun gespannt auf den 25. Mai, wenn die Auslosung der CHL-Gruppenphase bei der IIHF-Eishockey-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 in Tampere (16:00 Uhr MESZ) stattfindet. Die 32 Teams im Ãœberblick nach Nationen/Ligen: Sweden (5 places)

â€¢ RÃ¶gle Ã„ngelholm (CHL Champions)

â€¢ FÃ¤rjestad Karlstad (National Champions)

â€¢ LuleÃ¥ Hockey (Regular Season Runners-Up)

â€¢ SkellefteÃ¥ AIK (Regular Season Third-Placed)

â€¢ FrÃ¶lunda Gothenburg (Regular Season Fourth-Placed) Switzerland (5 places)

â€¢ EV Zug (National Champions)

â€¢ Fribourg-GottÃ©ron (Regular Season Runners-Up)

â€¢ ZSC Lions Zurich (Regular Season Third-Placed)

â€¢ Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (Regular Season Fourth-Placed)

â€¢ HC Davos (Regular Season Fifth-Placed) Germany (4 places)

â€¢ EisbÃ¤ren Berlin (National Champions)

â€¢ Red Bull Munich (Regular Season Runners-Up)

â€¢ Grizzlys Wolfsburg (Regular Season Third-Placed)

â€¢ Straubing Tigers (Regular Season Fourth-Placed) Finland (4 places)

â€¢ Tappara Tampere (National Champions)

â€¢ Jukurit Mikkeli (Regular Season Runners-Up)

â€¢ Ilves Tampere (Regular Season Third-Placed)

â€¢ TPS Turku (Regular Season Fourth-Placed) Czech Republic (3 places)

â€¢ OcelÃ¡Å™i TÅ™inec (National Champions)

â€¢ Mountfield HK (Regular Season Winners)

â€¢ Sparta Prague (Regular Season Third-Placed) Austria/ICE (3 places)

â€¢ Red Bull Salzburg (League Champions)

â€¢ Villach SV (Regular Season Runners Up)

â€¢ FehÃ©rvÃ¡r AV19 (HUN; Regular Season Third-Placed) Wild Card (1 place)

â€¢ Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO, ICE) Challenger Leagues (7 places; Champions only)

â€¢ Comarch Cracovia (POL/IIHF Continental Cup winners)

â€¢ Aalborg Pirates (DEN)

â€¢ Grenoble (FRA)

â€¢ Stavanger Oilers (NOR)

â€¢ GKS Katowice (POL)

â€¢ Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

