Teilnehmerfeld komplett! Diese 32 Teams starten in der Champions Hockey League 22/23
Stockholm. (PM CHL) Nach ihrem Sieg in Spiel 7 der SHL Finals am Donnerstagabend wurde FÃ¤rjestad Karlstad als letztes Team in Schweden fÃ¼r die Champions Hockey League bestÃ¤tigt. FÃ¤rjestad nimmt damit den letzten freien Platz in Europas Elite-Eishockeywettbewerb fÃ¼r die Saison 2022/23 ein.
Die 32 qualifizierten Mannschaften â€“ darunter sieben Neulinge â€“ warten nun gespannt auf den 25. Mai, wenn die Auslosung der CHL-Gruppenphase bei der IIHF-Eishockey-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 in Tampere (16:00 Uhr MESZ) stattfindet.
Die 32 Teams im Ãœberblick nach Nationen/Ligen:
Sweden (5 places)
â€¢ RÃ¶gle Ã„ngelholm (CHL Champions)
â€¢ FÃ¤rjestad Karlstad (National Champions)
â€¢ LuleÃ¥ Hockey (Regular Season Runners-Up)
â€¢ SkellefteÃ¥ AIK (Regular Season Third-Placed)
â€¢ FrÃ¶lunda Gothenburg (Regular Season Fourth-Placed)
Switzerland (5 places)
â€¢ EV Zug (National Champions)
â€¢ Fribourg-GottÃ©ron (Regular Season Runners-Up)
â€¢ ZSC Lions Zurich (Regular Season Third-Placed)
â€¢ Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (Regular Season Fourth-Placed)
â€¢ HC Davos (Regular Season Fifth-Placed)
Germany (4 places)
â€¢ EisbÃ¤ren Berlin (National Champions)
â€¢ Red Bull Munich (Regular Season Runners-Up)
â€¢ Grizzlys Wolfsburg (Regular Season Third-Placed)
â€¢ Straubing Tigers (Regular Season Fourth-Placed)
Finland (4 places)
â€¢ Tappara Tampere (National Champions)
â€¢ Jukurit Mikkeli (Regular Season Runners-Up)
â€¢ Ilves Tampere (Regular Season Third-Placed)
â€¢ TPS Turku (Regular Season Fourth-Placed)
Czech Republic (3 places)
â€¢ OcelÃ¡Å™i TÅ™inec (National Champions)
â€¢ Mountfield HK (Regular Season Winners)
â€¢ Sparta Prague (Regular Season Third-Placed)
Austria/ICE (3 places)
â€¢ Red Bull Salzburg (League Champions)
â€¢ Villach SV (Regular Season Runners Up)
â€¢ FehÃ©rvÃ¡r AV19 (HUN; Regular Season Third-Placed)
Wild Card (1 place)
â€¢ Olimpija Ljubljana (SLO, ICE)
Challenger Leagues (7 places; Champions only)
â€¢ Comarch Cracovia (POL/IIHF Continental Cup winners)
â€¢ Aalborg Pirates (DEN)
â€¢ Grenoble (FRA)
â€¢ Stavanger Oilers (NOR)
â€¢ GKS Katowice (POL)
â€¢ Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
â€¢ Belfast Giants (UK)
