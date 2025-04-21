Test es doch mal an

Test 123 456 789 0000

WICHITA, Kan. (April 20) – Wichita hosted Tahoe in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals, falling 8-1 on Easter Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Knight Monsters scored eight unanswered goals to take a 2-0 series lead over the Thunder.

Dillon Boucher provided the lone Thunder goal at 12:24 of the first period. He got to a long rebound off a shot from Dominic Dockery and beat Jesper Vikman for his first tally of the postseason.

Joe Fleming tied the game at 18:08. Jett Jones won a battle behind the net and found Fleming near the crease. He beat Roddy Ross for his first of the playoffs.

In the second, Luke Adam gave the Knight Monsters a 2-1 advantage. He redirected a point shot from Nate Kallen on the power play.

Patrick Newel increased the lead to 3-1 at 17:58. Logan Nelson found him off the rush and he tallied his first of the postseason.

Tahoe scored five times in the third period, including four of which that came in a four-minute span. Isaac Johnson, Simon Pinard, Nelson, Jake McGrew and Fleming all found the net in the final frame.

Wichita falls to 1-2 all-time on Easter Sunday. Boucher collected his first postseason goal of his career. Dockery and Jake Wahlin added helpers.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Tahoe was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The series heads back west to Stateline, Nevada for Game 3 on Wednesday night. Opening faceoff is set for 9 p.m.

